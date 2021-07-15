Victoria Report

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

It is difficult to describe the events that have unfolded over the past few weeks. Forest fires continue to rage across British Columbia, threatening many of our rural communities, with many more expected throughout the season.

We have already seen the horrendous impacts these fires can have on our communities. I am truly at a loss for words over the devastation wreaked on our beautiful town of Lytton, as well as the tragic loss of life. People across the province are heartbroken for residents of Lytton who have lost everything.

I have spent the past few weeks traveling around the Fraser-Nicola region, and amidst the feelings of loss and grief, I was also met with an incredible feeling of hope when I saw how British Columbians and Canadians have come together to support those in need. The incredible work of our firefighters, emergency responders, local officials, and of course our many volunteers cannot be understated.

Many of our local farmers who have been working the land for generations have offered invaluable insight for our recovery, and will be an essential voice at the table for future forest fire prevention. Our region is also blessed to be home to many knowledgeable First Nations communities who have called this land home for thousands of years. Their local wisdom and guidance have been critical for our local efforts. In our time of need, it is their tireless advocacy and actions that are keeping us safe and readying us for the difficult recovery process.

As your MLA, I will continue to engage with local leaders across the region to hear their concerns and ensure the province offers Lytton and all rural communities the support they need to stay protected and make a full recovery.



