Welcome to Lytton sign, July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Welcome to Lytton sign, July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Victoria Report

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart praises local forest fire recovery efforts

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

It is difficult to describe the events that have unfolded over the past few weeks. Forest fires continue to rage across British Columbia, threatening many of our rural communities, with many more expected throughout the season.

We have already seen the horrendous impacts these fires can have on our communities. I am truly at a loss for words over the devastation wreaked on our beautiful town of Lytton, as well as the tragic loss of life. People across the province are heartbroken for residents of Lytton who have lost everything.

I have spent the past few weeks traveling around the Fraser-Nicola region, and amidst the feelings of loss and grief, I was also met with an incredible feeling of hope when I saw how British Columbians and Canadians have come together to support those in need. The incredible work of our firefighters, emergency responders, local officials, and of course our many volunteers cannot be understated.

Many of our local farmers who have been working the land for generations have offered invaluable insight for our recovery, and will be an essential voice at the table for future forest fire prevention. Our region is also blessed to be home to many knowledgeable First Nations communities who have called this land home for thousands of years. Their local wisdom and guidance have been critical for our local efforts. In our time of need, it is their tireless advocacy and actions that are keeping us safe and readying us for the difficult recovery process.

As your MLA, I will continue to engage with local leaders across the region to hear their concerns and ensure the province offers Lytton and all rural communities the support they need to stay protected and make a full recovery.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC legislature

Previous story
The Editor’s Desk: Wanted: Lytton supremo
Next story
Apple’s Siri is no longer a woman by default, but is this really a win for feminism?

Just Posted

Damaged structures are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021, after a wildfire destroyed most of the village on June 30. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Wildfire in Lytton, B.C. a ‘wake-up call’ to take precautions: safety board

Highway 97 at 83 Mile has been closed Wednesday, July 14 due to a forest fire. (DriveBC map)
Update: Limited visibility on Highway 97 from Big Bar Lake Road to 94 Mile: Drive BC

Another evacuation order has been issued due to the Sparks Lake wildfire. (Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC)
Evacuation order issued for areas near Young Lake

The evacuation alert currently in effect for properties in TNRD Electoral Area 'E'. (Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC)
Evacuation alert issued for properties due to Flat Lake wildfire