Victoria Report

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

The passing of Terry Raymond, Electoral Area “A” Director for the Fraser Valley Regional District, is a massive loss for our riding of Fraser-Nicola and beyond.

While Terry was a long-time resident of Boston Bar and accomplished many great things in that community, his reach extended far beyond it. The entire region benefited from his pursuit of economic development opportunities through his work with the New Pathways to Gold Society.

He also worked to attract visitors and boost local tourism, with the Fraser Canyon Tourism Sign Project being one of his latest efforts. Through this initiative, he and others have begun laying the groundwork for tourism recovery for communities still working to rebuild from the fires, floods, and heat dome of 2021. We know this is going to be a long, exhausting effort, but I’m grateful for Terry’s foresight and thought as to how we can help our communities succeed and thrive once they’re ready to move forward.

Terry was driven to help build sustainable economies in rural communities, and was a true champion for their success in the face of numerous challenges over the years. He was also passionate about supporting genuine reconciliation with First Nations.

Terry’s long service and many accomplishments also made him a terrific mentor to many people in the region and in local government. He made a big difference in our communities and touched many people’s lives with his warm personality and seemingly endless energy.

I know everyone in Fraser-Nicola joins me in sending my condolences to Terry’s family, friends, and many colleagues who, like me, will miss his presence but always remember the many ways he made us smile, laugh, and feel.

He will be missed.



