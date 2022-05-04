Victoria Report

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart mourns the passing of Terry Raymond

Terry Raymond (l) and Lily Chow of the New Pathways To Gold Society. (Photo credit: NPTGS)

Terry Raymond (l) and Lily Chow of the New Pathways To Gold Society. (Photo credit: NPTGS)

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

The passing of Terry Raymond, Electoral Area “A” Director for the Fraser Valley Regional District, is a massive loss for our riding of Fraser-Nicola and beyond.

While Terry was a long-time resident of Boston Bar and accomplished many great things in that community, his reach extended far beyond it. The entire region benefited from his pursuit of economic development opportunities through his work with the New Pathways to Gold Society.

He also worked to attract visitors and boost local tourism, with the Fraser Canyon Tourism Sign Project being one of his latest efforts. Through this initiative, he and others have begun laying the groundwork for tourism recovery for communities still working to rebuild from the fires, floods, and heat dome of 2021. We know this is going to be a long, exhausting effort, but I’m grateful for Terry’s foresight and thought as to how we can help our communities succeed and thrive once they’re ready to move forward.

Terry was driven to help build sustainable economies in rural communities, and was a true champion for their success in the face of numerous challenges over the years. He was also passionate about supporting genuine reconciliation with First Nations.

Terry’s long service and many accomplishments also made him a terrific mentor to many people in the region and in local government. He made a big difference in our communities and touched many people’s lives with his warm personality and seemingly endless energy.

I know everyone in Fraser-Nicola joins me in sending my condolences to Terry’s family, friends, and many colleagues who, like me, will miss his presence but always remember the many ways he made us smile, laugh, and feel.

He will be missed.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC legislature

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Cole’s Notes: It’s hard to be young these days

Just Posted

New information from the 2021 Census of Canada shows that local communities are getting older. (Photo credit: Nick Youngson/Picpedia.org)
Census figures show local communities are getting older

Interior Health has made changes to lab services in Clinton and Ashcroft. (Photo credit: pixabay)
Interior Health makes changes to labratory services in Clinton and Ashcroft

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek turns down request for First Nations cannabis store

Thompson View Lodge assisted living facility, Ashcroft, January 2021. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft to reimburse Thompson View Manor for utility overpayment