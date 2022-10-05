Victoria Report

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

Reconciliation is an ongoing journey, one that we continue to reflect on following the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30.

As survivors of residential schools share their healing journeys, we must listen with open ears and hearts and acknowledge the tremendous losses experienced by these students, their families and their communities, and the impacts that continue to be felt today: the loss of family members, language, and culture, and the abuse and treatment that no child should ever have to endure.

Many non-Indigenous individuals want to know what they can do to help further reconciliation efforts. We know that educating ourselves is an important step, and I encourage you to read the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s reports to understand the impacts of residential schools, both in the past and in the present. In particular, the calls to action are a way to understand how Indigenous peoples would like to see reconciliation advance. Consider writing a letter to your elected representative or a local institution to lend your support to one or more of these calls.

You can also be an ally in your community by identifying and acknowledging the territory where you live; attending awareness and cultural events; supporting Indigenous artists, businesses, and tourism organizations; creating a family project around Indigenous history; or volunteering with a group dedicated to restoring and preserving ecologically or culturally significant lands.This year, the High Bar First Nation hosted its recognition event at the Green Lake Emerald Bay Park, unveiling a knowledge board remembering the history of the Secwepemc people.

We all have a role to play in advancing reconciliation efforts and building a better and more inclusive future for all British Columbians. I urge you to consider what steps you might take on this important journey.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC legislature