Victoria Report

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

It is difficult to put into words the events that have unfolded throughout 2020 while I have been serving as your MLA. This time last year, I would never have anticipated what was to come and the challenges we would face as a community, as a province, and as a global society. In this holiday column, I hope to use this moment to reflect on the year as I have experienced it serving as your MLA.

I feel truly blessed to be part of a community that, at the onset of the pandemic, exemplified what it means to come together and support one another, as we saw not only our own communities here in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton, but all of B.C. join in the spirit of collaboration to help flatten the curve and keep each other safe.

However, I was disappointed to see the NDP’s lack of preparedness and accountability regarding the budget, as vital supports for businesses and families were delayed for months.

Despite this, there are still many things to be hopeful for. The first of the vaccines have begun to arrive in Canada, and as they become more and more widely available, I have high hopes that by this time next year we will be able to enjoy the holidays with our friends and family in the way we are used to.

I would like to thank all my constituents for continuing to put their faith in me to serve as your voice in Victoria. As we get ready to close out the old and ring in the new, I would like to wish you all a very safe and happy holiday season and an amazing 2021.



