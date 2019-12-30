(from l) MLA Peter Milobar, MLA Jackie Tegart, Skeetchestn Fisheries Manager Don Ignace, MLA Marvin Hunt, Skeetchestn Councillor Marshall Gonzales, MLA Ralph Sultan, MLA Simon Gibson, and (front) Skeetchestn Chief Ron Ignace and MLA Jane Thornthwaite during the Steelhead Caucus tour in September 2019. (Photo credit: Lori Pilon)

Victoria Report: A look back as we look forward

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart reflects on 2019, and looks ahead to the New Year

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

As I take stock of the successes and challenges of 2019 I am filled with pride.

I am proud of the strength, resilience, and resourcefulness of British Columbians who have faced setbacks and embraced successes in 2019. That is why for 2020 I am focused on growth, community, renewal, and making life better for everyone in this province.

Touring my region and parts of this province with a number of my colleagues was a true pleasure last year, as I set out on numerous constituency tours (including Ashcroft with B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson), spoke to countless British Columbians, and really heard about what matters, and how I can best represent you in Victoria. I heard from struggling forestry communities, and heard about ICBC rate hikes, taxes, and other rural issues that are hurting families.

Our BC Liberal Steelhead Caucus toured parts of B.C. to see firsthand the conservation efforts currently underway, and made it clear to government that it is time for decisive action to restore the Steelhead population in British Columbia.

Revitalization along the Fraser Canyon will benefit tourism in the region, with updated signage, improved pullouts, and better access to recreational, heritage, and cultural sites.

Tourism sites like the glass mosaics in Ashcroft and the Highway Legacy Signs project not only highlight local artists, but also give respect and reverence to a history of the region that is not always positive, but well worth remembering.

New pieces now accompany other installations throughout Ashcroft, most notably the Chinese dragon mosaic that adorns the Ashcroft Chinese cemetery, in reverence of the lives lost in the building of the Canadian Pacific Railway. All of these add to the heart of the region.

For me, 2020 is about getting the message to government that rural B.C. matters, and I will do everything I can to have our voices heard.


