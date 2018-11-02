Victoria Report: Back in local communities

by Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

It has been a busy time, but it’s great to be in the riding working with local governments and meeting with constituents. I recently completed a Constituency Tour, with coffee stops in nine communities, including Ashcroft, Clinton, Spences Bridge, and Lytton.

The tour provided a wonderful chance to meet first-hand with constituents, and hear from them regarding issues affecting their local economies and rural affordability. It was also an opportunity to provide information on the electoral reform referendum.

The referendum is being held by mail from Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, 2018. Registered voters will get a voting package in the mail from Elections BC between Oct. 22 and Nov. 2.

The ballot sets out a choice between the current first past the post system, and some form of unknown proportional representation.

Sadly, instead of a clear choice between systems (if a PR system is adopted), a legislature committee will determine aspects of the new system after the vote. Therefore, it is vitally important that all British Columbians get informed and vote in this referendum.

I was also pleased to attend the UBCM conference again this year to provide support to communities in my riding, including Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and Lytton.

The UBCM conference is the largest and most important annual meeting of local government leaders in B.C. and a great opportunity to network, learn, and exchange ideas. It is also an opportunity to meet with ministers to discuss issues of importance to communities in Fraser-Nicola.

The principles of collaboration, communication, and cooperation were the focal point of UBCM. I believe that governing is about working together, and it is such a pleasure working in partnership with local elected officials on issues of importance to your community.



