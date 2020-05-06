Flooding and flood defences at the Cache Creek fire hall, April 21, 2020. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow)

Victoria Report: Cache Creek remains resilient through floods

by Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

As the spring melts begin, the people of Cache Creek and much of the surrounding region have officially entered another flood season. Year after year, we come together as communities to collectively face this challenge. This year is no different, as state of emergency evacuations began last month.

The impacts of COVID-19 have also made preparing and protecting homes and property more challenging, as physical distancing rules make it difficult for residents to work together on things like filling sandbags. Businesses such as restaurants that are usually available are now closed, making it a challenge to feed and shelter people who have to leave their homes.

However, this is not new to many who have faced floods and fires over the years and have seen first-hand the destruction and loss that nature can inflict. But the people of Cache Creek remain resilient and strong despite the setbacks. I am proud to see how this community steps up and helps each other through the hardships, and always works together to keep everyone in the community safe.

I would also like to congratulate former Cache Creek mayor John Ranta, who was recently awarded the BC Community Achievement Award, in part for his stewardship through numerous fire and flood seasons.

The Village of Cache Creek is facing a number of challenges, as we contend with not only COVID-19 but the seasonal trial of flood and fire season. I will continue to advocate to have the provincial government support them. I wish them the best and I know they will get through this. Cache Creek strong!


Cache Creek

