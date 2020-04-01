Victoria Report: Caring for your community through the COVID-19 pandemic

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

As COVID-19 infection numbers rise and government intervention increases, we must all now do our part to help flatten the curve and keep ourselves, our families, and fellow British Columbians safe.

Physical distancing is our best defence. Stay at home if possible except for essential trips, stay at least two metres away from others wherever you can, and wash your hands as frequently as possible.

I know that changes to routines, social connections, and lifestyles have been abrupt. This is especially hard for the very people who are most at risk. We are lucky to have the technology available to connect us socially even while we have to keep our physical distance, so please use it.

I know there are many people already struggling with financial uncertainty. This will be a challenging time, but I am pleased to see federal and provincial officials moving swiftly to provide aid that will be incredibly helpful to the hundreds of thousands of British Columbians affected by this sudden economic downturn.

For those who can, support your local businesses that are struggling to stay afloat. Order takeout from your favourite restaurant or buy gift cards with the intention of using them in the future. Donate goods if possible. Support food banks and other charitable organizations that are under increased pressure, as their services are needed more than ever.

Stay up-to-date with the latest recommendations from the provincial and federal health authorities, which can be found on the website of the BC Centre for Disease Control (http://covid-19.bccdc.ca/) and during the daily briefings by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

This is a time to work collaboratively and create social connections at a physical distance. Remember that we are all in this together, and the success of our individual actions determines the success of all of us.



