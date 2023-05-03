Victoria Report: Change needed for people seeking help

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

B.C. is facing a crisis in mental health and addictions. Far too many people who are struggling with drugs, alcohol, or other dependencies face months-long wait lists for care, or options that are much more costly than they or their families can afford.

Our BC United team has announced a plan to overhaul the delivery of mental health services and to build a recovery-oriented system of care for those suffering from addiction. We’ve pledged to remove user fees at publicly-funded treatment centres to remove barriers for those seeking help. We’ve also committed to building a minimum of five regional recovery communities for addiction treatment where residents can stay for up to a year with individualized, holistic, long-term residential treatment, including Indigenous-specific care.

Awareness and prevention are also prioritized in our plan. We would create and deliver youth-focused public education campaigns about addiction and recovery, and establish workplace campaigns to help employers recognize substance use disorders and better support their workers in recovery. We would also develop programs to support families that are struggling to navigate the addiction recovery system, and offer therapy and ongoing support as they work to help their loved one recover.

Detailed data systems will track performance measures and targets, to ensure we’re seeing positive outcomes and know exactly how many publicly-funded mental health and addictions treatment beds are available to British Columbians who need them.

These are just some of the new ideas we are bringing forward. The plan is called Better is Possible because we firmly believe that recovery is possible, when people are given the treatment, supports, compassion, and care they deserve, at the very moment they make that important decision that it’s time to seek help.

Clearly, the current approach isn’t working. Bold, decisive actions are needed to ensure everyone who wants help can access the right resources immediately.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC legislature