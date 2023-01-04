Fraser-Nicola Liberal candidate Jackie Tegart, date unknown. Photo credit: Submitted

Victoria Report: Expectations high for new NDP cabinet to deliver in key areas

Housing and health care just two areas where real action is needed

Premier David Eby recently announced his new cabinet, and it’s my hope that some new faces can bring fresh perspectives and some real action to the issues that matter to people in my riding of Fraser-Nicola.

Of primary concern to many communities is the continued recovery from climate events, and the planning and work needed to prepare for future disasters and reduce their impact. I continue to advocate at the provincial level for additional support for rebuilding Lytton and for residents who remain displaced from their homes and who face overwhelming red tape and other hurdles in the recovery process.

I look forward to bringing these local concerns to the new Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, Bowinn Ma.

Other issues of concern include rural economic development and diversification. Ashcroft is one of the communities in B.C. that is dealing with the impacts of the forestry industry’s decline. Workers are facing financial hardship and uncertainty for the future.

B.C. has a new Forests Minister, Bruce Ralston, who I trust is getting up to speed on the many challenges faced by forestry-dependent communities right now.

Communities including ours expect incoming Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon to make progress on more affordable housing, particularly for seniors who want to age in place. And although the Premier has shown his faith in Health Minister Adrian Dix by keeping him in this role, the people of Ashcroft expect him to show much more urgency in improving ambulance response and relieving staffing shortages in our health care facilities.

The challenges in our community are significant, but with a new year here, and new ministers on these hugely important files, I hope we will see quicker action to bring relief, recovery, and new opportunities for Ashcroft and area to thrive.

Have questions? Contact Tegart at jackie.tegart.MLA@leg.bc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC legislature

Previous story
The Editor’s Desk: Fly the unfriendly skies

Just Posted

A chart from BC Assessment shows the average increase in the value of a single family home in communities throughout the Thompson-Okanagan region, based on data collected on July 1, 2022. (Photo credit: BC Assessment Authority)
Property assessments up sharply in many areas around Kamloops

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek council approves ‘modest’ utility rate increases

Ebus will be taking over the route through Williams Lake to run an inter-city service between Prince George and Kamloops. (Contributed)
Inter-city bus route Kamloops to Prince George to be taken over by Ebus

Volunteers with The Equality Project take a break from preparing Christmas Day lunch at the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Equality Project spreading good tidings of great joy to all