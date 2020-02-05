Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Victoria Report: Fighting back against fire season

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart writes of the need for unity on climate issues

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

I am devastated that we began this decade with news of the overwhelming destruction caused by the Australian bushfires. Over 18 million hectares have burned, people have lost their homes and in some cases their lives, and it is estimated that over one billion animals have died.

This sort of destruction is almost unimaginable. My thoughts are with the Australian people, and the brave men and women who are risking their lives to fight these fires.

We, as residents of B.C., know the uncertainty and devastation that comes with natural disasters all too well. The flooding in 2018, and B.C.’s 2017 and 2018 wildfire seasons, will not be forgotten anytime soon. The environmental, economic, and personal impacts permanently left their mark on our province.

I can only imagine the scope of hardship facing thousands of Australians right now as they try to rebuild. If you wish to donate to Australian fire relief, please contact the Canadian Red Cross or your preferred charity.

The escalating intensity of fire season is becoming all too common on our planet. Scientists agree that over the past century, there has been a long-term increase in the severity and length of fire seasons. This has been made clear over the past few years in many provinces, states, and countries around the world, such as the Amazon and California. Due to the effects of climate change and global warming, this will only get worse.

Now is the time for unity and for government action on climate issues. I believe that we must all work together to support each other through incredibly hard times such as these, and to work to slow and prevent these kinds of tragedies.

I look forward to representing the people of my riding and advocating for action on these issues to government.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

Just Posted

First Nations feast feeds body and soul on Downtown Eastside

Helping Our Urban Kwselktn event in Vancouver has Secwepemc roots

Proposed Cache Creek Village office one-day closure proves contentious

One-day closure would allow staff to complete year end filing

Small communities can be a big help on the Alzheimer’s journey

‘Don’t be afraid to ask if you can help. Little things mean so much.’

Local News Briefs: Screening mammography clinic coming to Ashcroft

Plus Loon Lake Winterfest, an entrepreneurial skills course, a tree pruning workshop, and more

Several area highways now reopened after closures due to slides and debris flows

Heavy rain played havoc with highways and rail lines, causing multiple closures

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Pipeline talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, province break down

Hereditary chiefs say RCMP enforcement is ‘imminent’

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Most Read