B.C.’s ranchers and farmers are facing short- and long-term hardships due to drought and fire. (Photo credit: Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

B.C.’s ranchers and farmers are facing short- and long-term hardships due to drought and fire. (Photo credit: Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Victoria Report: Fire and drought impacting ranchers

B.C.’s ranchers and farmers face immediate hardship and long-term repercussions

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

B.C. farmers and ranchers are faced with an absolute catastrophe during B.C.’s worst wildfire season in terms of hectares burned.

Among the burned lands are the grazing pastures their cattle normally feed on. For those who still have workable fields, nothing is growing because of severe drought. With dwindling hay crops and not enough feed to get their livestock through the fall or winter months, many ranchers are being forced to sell their cattle off at auction.

Some are having to sell the very cows that would bear next year’s calves, so the impact to the beef industry will be felt well beyond the end of wildfire season. Farmers are noting their crops are suffering due to drought, and water access is a key issue. There are also fears about future growing seasons, as farmers rely on good soil and a healthy ecosystem to grow our food. All of these issues can threaten B.C.’s food security.

Our BC United team continues to call on the government to support our farmers and ranchers through this extraordinarily challenging time. AgriServiceBC has set up a support hotline at 1-888-221-7141. But we’re hopeful the province will consider measures beyond the short-term, including financial assistance and help finding feed, so ranchers can keep their animals through the fall and winter.

Our caucus has also urged the government to declare a provincial state of emergency. This would help farmers and ranchers access vital federal disaster relief and other support programs that could provide critical help to their operations.

What can the rest of us do? Limit our water usage and, as always, do our part to avoid igniting wildfires.

The four worst wildfire seasons in B.C.’s history have come in the last six years. We must do more to protect our precious resources and ensure a bright future for all of us.

BC legislature

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
FOREST INK: Multipurpose wildfire guards Part 1

Just Posted

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune. (File photo)
FOREST INK: Multipurpose wildfire guards Part 1

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

Ryan Reynolds shows off this year’s Terry Fox Run T-shirt, which can be ordered from the Ashcroft HUB. Proceeds from the sales of the shirts go to support cancer research. (Photo credit: Terry Fox Foundation)
ASHCROFT NEWS BRIEFS: Planned power outage, family dance, workshops and more

Three-time World Hoop Dancing champion Alex Wells from the Lil’wat Nation was at the First Fish Ceremony to join the celebration and demonstrate his skills. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Spuzzum First Nation hosts annual First Fish Ceremony