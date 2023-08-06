Victoria Report: Fire and drought impacting ranchers

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

B.C. farmers and ranchers are faced with an absolute catastrophe during B.C.’s worst wildfire season in terms of hectares burned.

Among the burned lands are the grazing pastures their cattle normally feed on. For those who still have workable fields, nothing is growing because of severe drought. With dwindling hay crops and not enough feed to get their livestock through the fall or winter months, many ranchers are being forced to sell their cattle off at auction.

Some are having to sell the very cows that would bear next year’s calves, so the impact to the beef industry will be felt well beyond the end of wildfire season. Farmers are noting their crops are suffering due to drought, and water access is a key issue. There are also fears about future growing seasons, as farmers rely on good soil and a healthy ecosystem to grow our food. All of these issues can threaten B.C.’s food security.

Our BC United team continues to call on the government to support our farmers and ranchers through this extraordinarily challenging time. AgriServiceBC has set up a support hotline at 1-888-221-7141. But we’re hopeful the province will consider measures beyond the short-term, including financial assistance and help finding feed, so ranchers can keep their animals through the fall and winter.

Our caucus has also urged the government to declare a provincial state of emergency. This would help farmers and ranchers access vital federal disaster relief and other support programs that could provide critical help to their operations.

What can the rest of us do? Limit our water usage and, as always, do our part to avoid igniting wildfires.

The four worst wildfire seasons in B.C.’s history have come in the last six years. We must do more to protect our precious resources and ensure a bright future for all of us.

