Victoria Report: Graduating during COVID-19

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

As we come into June, and British Columbia’s youth finish up their school year, it is important to reflect on how the students of this province have handled this crisis. I know that B.C’s students have spent the final months of this school year in a new normal that has brought with it a number of challenging adjustments, but remember that you collectively made it through.

More specifically, I want to give my heartfelt congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. You finished high school during a worldwide pandemic. I hope that you take the time to pause and reflect on this accomplishment. You have adapted to massive change and succeeded in your studies. I am impressed by your determination and resolve in the face of these difficult few months. Be proud and remember that you can handle any of the challenges that come your way.

I know that you have missed out on events like prom and graduation ceremonies that you were really looking forward to. I know this summer will look different than expected as seasonal jobs, further schooling, and other programs are on hiatus due to restriction guidelines. But in the future you will look back at the uniqueness of your grad year with a smile.

I also want to recognize the countless teachers, administrators, and staff in the education system who have stepped up and kept B.C’s students engaged. Your dedication to the youth of British Columbia is remarkable, and I want to thank you for all your hard work.

So to the graduating students of 2020, congratulations to you as you close off this chapter of your lives. I look forward to seeing the incredible things you all accomplish in the coming years.



Graduation 2020