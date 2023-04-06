Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart meets with constituents in Ashcroft on March 15. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Victoria Report: Great energy from Ashcroft constituents

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

It was a pleasure to sit down with residents in my home community of Ashcroft earlier this month as part of my spring tour of the constituency. A great conversation was had at the UniTea Café and Lounge, which provided fantastic hospitality for our visit.

Residents came to discuss a wide range of issues, including the decline of our health care system. People are rightfully frustrated by the lack of timely access to medical services, as well as the challenges with ambulance service which is essential to rural communities. They also want to see improvements to home care services for seniors.

Access to affordable housing is also an issue. Thompson View Manor Society has a plan in place for a 29-unit housing facility for seniors and residents with low incomes, and is waiting for BC Housing to come to the table.

The impact of climate change and the vulnerability of communities was also discussed. Residents raised concerns about the lack of progress in rebuilding homes and community infrastructure in nearby Lytton, following the devastating fire in 2021. There is much anger and frustration with the government’s slow pace, and I will continue to put pressure on the Premier and the ministers responsible to expedite this process. We also need to be thinking about infrastructure improvements and other measures to help mitigate for the future.

Despite these challenges, there was also a lot of positivity for the future. People are thinking about how we can all work together to grow a healthy and diverse local economy. Residents are energized about the possibilities, and I am committed to helping in any way I can.

Thank you to all who came to say hello and share their ideas for a vibrant, thriving Ashcroft!


BC legislature

