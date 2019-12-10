Victoria Report: Reasons to give a helping hand this holiday season

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

As the holidays approach and we settle into winter, excitement for the season is building. This time of year is filled with hope, happiness, and family. Holiday events become commonplace as weekends are filled with parties and community gatherings. It is a time of festive joy and fun.

But for many British Columbians, it can be a difficult time emotionally and financially. That is why a key piece of the holiday season is giving back to the community and supporting the less fortunate. You can do your part by supporting local food banks and hampers, or volunteering your time. Something as simple as a few hours at a seniors’ living facility can bring so much light to people over the holidays. Wrap gifts, share meals and treats, or just give back in any way you can.

On top of the giving back, you can also attend myriad exciting events in the region that are perfect holiday events for families and individuals alike. So grab your family or attend solo, and get filled up with the Christmas spirit while supporting your community.

Residents of Ashcroft are in for a winter wonderland this year. The calendar is filled with events like the annual Santa Claus parade on Dec. 6. On Dec. 15, I have the honour of joining the crew on the festively-decorated Canadian Pacific Holiday Train as we roll into town, featuring Santa and live performances, all to raise money and food donations for local food banks. In keeping with the spirit of giving, the Community Resource Society’s Christmas hamper program now has food donation boxes set up at various locations around town as well.

The holidays are about building bonds and creating memories, about kindness and comfort. So this holiday season, take the time to give back. Nothing makes the festive spirit soar like making a difference in the lives of those in your community.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter