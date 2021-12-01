Victoria Report: Rebuilding better and stronger, together

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

Our strong voices on the ground are crucial in our flood recovery efforts

As residents return to their homes and communities to evaluate the devastation of the horrific floods that swept through the region, we know this is going to be an incredibly difficult time for many. As we assess the damage, government has a responsibility to work closely with our local representatives and emergency response authorities to ensure our communities get the supports and resources they need to rebuild homes, businesses, roadways, and communities so that we can get British Columbians back on their feet and move our province forward.

These actions would not be possible without the incredible advocacy of our many leaders and heroes on the ground who have helped relay the situation to me and my colleagues in Victoria. I have spoken with many local officials and countless constituents who have reached out to my office via calls, emails, letters, and social media to express their concerns and propose solutions to tackle the incredible challenges our communities face.

This input has been invaluable and has helped deliver the many calls for action to the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General through our various briefings and meetings since the flood, as well as with a variety of government bodies that will play a crucial role in flood recovery efforts. The incredible teams in our communities are also calling for more supports, as well as fundamental changes to how our government communicates with and informs British Columbians in times of crisis, and how we get resources and manpower to those who need it.

There is much work to do, but with the many strong and heroic voices we can count on in Fraser-Nicola, I know we will rebuild better and stronger, together.



