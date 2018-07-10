Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart.

Victoria Report: Red Cross is there to help

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart urges those impacted by fires and floods to contact the Red Cross.

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

Last year’s wildfires were traumatic for many, but as a true reflection of the strength and resilience of people in the affected areas, recovery is well underway.

The Red Cross provided support to many people, and continues to help individuals, families, and communities in their recovery. Needs may emerge over time, and some people who have been coping well up until now may face unexpected challenges. If that happens, please reach out to the Red Cross for a confidential appointment at 1-800-863-6582.

The Red Cross has also expanded its programming, and is providing additional repair and reconstruction support to homeowners who have damage to, or destruction of, their primary homes. Red Cross is working with homeowners on a case-by-case basis to support things like major repairs, debris removal, mortgage assistance, temporary accommodation, and other expenses. If you have already registered, Red Cross will be reaching out to you. There is no need to re-register.

In addition to supporting individuals, families, and small business, Red Cross continues to provide funds to organizations that help promote community-driven recovery and resiliency through their Community Partnerships Program. This program is longer-term and for those working towards relief, recovery, and resilience-building in fire-affected communities. There is currently no application deadline. For additional information visit http://bit.ly/2MSi4sN.

For those who were impacted by flooding this spring, the Red Cross may also be able to assist. If you have not already registered, or if your circumstances have changed, please call 1-800-863-6582 for a confidential appointment.

This summer, I look forward to travelling around Fraser-Nicola, engaging with locals and attending a variety of events. I enjoy meeting with residents throughout the region, and hearing from you first-hand. I hope you’ll take a moment to say hi, and at any time, please contact my office at (250) 453-9276 for information or support.


