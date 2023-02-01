Japanese-Canadians at the CNR station in Hope in 1942. (Photo credit: Tashme Historical Society)

Japanese-Canadians at the CNR station in Hope in 1942. (Photo credit: Tashme Historical Society)

Victoria Report: Restoring an important gateway to our history

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart writes about efforts to preserve Hope’s historic CN train station

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

Our riding of Fraser-Nicola features a rich history and many important and unique heritage sites. One of these sites, in Hope, needs our support to be restored and reinvented.

The historic 1916 CNR Hope Station was closed in 1984. It was purchased by the community and relocated, serving as an arts and culture centre and a hub for musicians. It was facing demolition in 2020, but a grassroots community campaign vowed to save it.

During that campaign, it was discovered the station had strong connections to the dark history of Japanese-Canadian internment. More than 8,000 men, women, and children were forcibly sent to the Tashme Internment Camp, 19 kilometres east of Hope.

Internment also occurred in the Fraser Canyon communities of Yale, Lytton, and Lillooet, where monuments and educational opportunities currently exist to remind people of this chapter in our history.

Hope Station also has links to Indigenous peoples whose homes and land were displaced by the railways. Chinese, Mexican, African-Canadian, and Indigenous peoples helped to build these railways, enduring unsafe working conditions for little pay, with many losing their lives.

The new vision for the station is an exciting one. The Tashme Historical Society and District of Hope propose a heritage tourism and education space with a museum and visitor centre, restaurant, co-working offices, and event-hosting opportunities.

Hope Station is a finalist in National Trust’s Next Great Save, a national heritage competition that will award $50,000 to the project with the most votes by Feb. 22, 2023.

Please visit http://bit.ly/3JrWvzH and cast your vote, so Hope Station can serve as an important educational and cultural site in B.C.’s Interior for years to come.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC legislature

Previous story
FINLAYSON: 2023 could be one of the weakest years for B.C. home sales in two decades

Just Posted

Drylands Arena in Ashcroft is in the running in the Kraft Hockeyville competition, with the winner receiving $250,000 for artena upgrades. (pictured) Ashcroft Legion branch president Darrin Curran (l) presenting a cheque for $2,000 to Thompson-Cariboo Minor Hockey Association president Kris Billy in January 2021, to assist the association with operating costs. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ashcroft’s Drylands Arena in the running for Kraft Hockeyville competition

Kelly Wilson, left, and Mariah Myers from Williams Lake First Nation go over some details about searching for missing Bella Coola man Carl SChooner Jr. with Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen members Charles Saunders, Clayton Walkus, Roger Harris, and Ernest Tallio, right, and Rod Cahoose of Williams Lake, second from left, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Williams Lake, . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen aid in search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr.

Patrons using the new service extender at the Ashcroft Library will be able to check items out and speak with someone at the North Kamloops branch if they need assistance. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Service extender pilot program being tested at Ashcroft Library

Comet Catalina (green glow at centre) burning brightly in the night sky. Hopefully comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will shine as bright. (Photo credit: Gary Boyle)
Rare comet visible now in Cariboo skies