PODCAST: What does the NFL future look like for Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers?

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss high-end QBs

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL season heads into its stretch run.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks and their quest to win the NFC West title, ex-Seattle QB Russell Wilson’s lacklustre performance in Denver, the future for Aaron Rodgers and more.

