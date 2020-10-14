Meet the Fraser-Nicola candidates: Jonah Timms (BC Green Party)

1) I currently work as a First Nations Relations Advisor for the BC Ministry of Forests in Lillooet.
2) I have never held elected office before.
3) I was prompted to run because, as a younger person, I am tired of our elected officials ignoring problems or working too slowly to solve them. As a Green, I know that I will be able to work collaboratively to solve issues and make sure Fraser-Nicola and the services that we all depend on continue to improve. I believe in Green Party values. I want our communities to be safe places for all British Columbians. I want a transparent government that spends tax dollars responsibly and in a manner that supports our communities. We need to work on ensuring that our resources are managed sustainably and more locally. These reasons are why I chose to run for the Greens.
4) I have heard from locals about three main issues that are affecting them. The first is jobs. People all across the riding are worried about employment and rightfully so. As your MLA I would work to ensure that communities have local, sustainable, and good-paying jobs so that our communities can continue to grow. Secondly, the health of our seniors and community members is of high interest to me. I know healthy people make up healthy communities and we need to continue to support our health services. Lastly, I have heard a lot about the Ashcroft Slough, and I know there has to be a solution to this. I would work with all parties to come to a solution that works for everyone in Ashcroft.
5) The issue that I see as the largest issue for the riding is the management of our natural resources. Our jobs, the health of our communities, and our ecosystems all depend on how we manage our forests, our lands, and our natural resources. We need to continue to work with First Nations communities to include their traditional knowledge in our ways of knowing and thinking. We also need to ensure that local communities have a greater say in what projects are conducted to safeguard our water and natural areas. When we put decision making power into the hands of locals, we tend to get better results. I want our resource jobs to be as long-term as possible and I want our places of recreation to remain healthy for generations to come.
6) I know what concerns are affecting our region. I have spent the last year-and-a-half working to protect our jobs, our forests and land, and our fish. I have spent much of my working life bringing people together. I believe that this collaborative mindset will lend itself immensely to working with the other parties to improve the lives of everyone in Fraser-Nicola. I am a skilled and empathetic listener who is not afraid to prioritize sustainable rural communities, robust environmental protection, and meaningful reconciliation with First Nations.
editorial@accjournal.ca
