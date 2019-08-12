Sip and share your way to the ultimate Island getaway!

Submit your cocktail recipe to the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest today

Whether your tastes lean to Shelter Point Distillery’s CanadaOne artisanal vodka, Hand-Foraged Botanical Gin, or its handcrafted single malt whisky, share a recipe for your go-to sip and enter to win an amazing BC prize package!

Of course, if your favourite pour involves Shelter Point’s Sunshine in a Barrel Liqueur, that recipe will be more than welcome too.

Win the ultimate three-day Vancouver Island Getaway

Submit your recipe to the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest for your chance to win the ultimate three-day Vancouver Island Getaway!

Open to all residents of BC and Alberta, the winner will enjoy a stellar West Coast experience, including a flight for four to the Comox Valley, plus a rental car to explore spectacular Vancouver Island during their three-day visit. Alternatively, if choosing to drive to the Comox Valley, they’ll receive BC Ferries passes for four.

Once on the Island, enjoy three nights at Courtenay’s celebrated Old House Hotel and Spa, the ideal jumping-off point for an Island adventure that will include a VIP tour of Shelter Point Distillery in nearby Oyster River, a whale watching excursion and a spectacular helicopter tour over the Valley.

Here’s how to enter to win:

  1. Simply share the name of your favourite beverage
  2. Include the list of ingredients
  3. Add a sentence or two of instruction.

Here are a few of our favourites:

Classic martini

  • 2 1/2 oz. Hand-Foraged Botanical Gin or CanadaOne artisanal vodka,
  • 1/2 oz. dry vermouth
  • Ice
  • Your choice – olives or lime peel twist

Add the first three ingredients into a martini shaker to mix, then add your chosen garnish – olives or lime – and enjoy.

Pear Necessities

From the Shelter Point Distillery comes this delicious creation featuring Shelter Point Cask Strength whisky.

  • 1½ oz Shelter Point Cask Strength whisky
  • ¾ oz Tugwell Creek Solstice Mead
  • ½ oz Xante pear liqueur
  • ½ oz demerara syrup
  • ½ oz lemon juice

Shake a double strain in a large coupe. Serve neat and garnish with a pear fan.

Don’t have your own recipe to call upon? Simply search your favourite cocktail online and share, being sure to include a link to the website where you found it.

Click here to enter the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest. The winner will be drawn in early 2020.

READ MORE: Raise Your Glass: Award-winning spirits, handcrafted on Vancouver Island

Comments are closed

Previous story
Raise your glass: Award-winning spirits, handcrafted on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Fires on Highway 1, CN mainline keep Ashcroft firefighters busy

Two vehicle fires and a rail fire sparked within an 11-day span

Reports on seniors’ needs, downtown show way forward for Cache Creek

‘I hope they won’t gather dust’ says Cache Creek mayor

Counselling support available for those impacted by wildfires

New, confidential, free service in region designed for families or individuals

Local News Briefs: Come out and rock

Join Rawkn’ Art Camp participants as they show off their accomplishments, and stay for a concert

Do you know these women?

Identity of two subjects of portraits by Ashcroft artist being sought

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Most Read