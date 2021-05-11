Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Marie Davidson BMX Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Marie Davidson BMX Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

2-year-old B.C. bike rider already attracting cycle sponsors

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme has a knack for extreme cycle sports

Training wheels definitely aren’t necessary for this Vancouver Island kid.

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme, who hasn’t yet turned three, is pedalling at a level far beyond his years.

Weme’s precocious abilities on two wheels, not to mention a TikTok account with 35,000-plus followers, have earned him attention of late, and even sponsorships as Pinkbike and Spawn Cycles have recently reached out.

Weme’s mother, Kimeesha See, says her son seemed to be into bikes before he could even walk. He started by taking his run bike everywhere, and it wasn’t long before he was confident enough on it that it was time for a pedal bike.

“And he just took off,” See said.

Weme saw older kids at the bike park and wanted to do what they were doing, even if that meant taking to the big hills.

“I think I just kind of grew accustomed to him on a bike, but then I started noticing that literally every single time where he’s out on a bike, someone stops us [to say], ‘Wow, he’s incredible on his bike,’ ‘Wow, he can control his bike really well,’ just all sorts of compliments on his riding,” See said.

She understands now how well her son rides for his age – she’s challenged to keep up with him. Weme can navigate expert single-track on Nanaimo’s Doumont hill, and has lately been learning to speed around on a little motorbike.

Wherever the youngster cycles, the family is finding that the other riders are more than willing to share the track with a two-year-old.

“Honestly the biking community is amazing here,” See said. “Everyone is so supportive, all the older kids are so helpful with the little kids.”

And then there’s the support on social media, too. See didn’t expect the TikTok account to blow up the way it did, but said it’s neat that people like to watch the videos and follow along on her son’s journey wherever his two wheels take him.

“We’ll just see what he gravitates towards and follow what he wants to do,” See said. “Right now we’ll just leave the options open for him.”

READ ALSO: City intends to help Nanaimo BMX with design phase of track upgrades

READ ALSO: The hills are alive at Nanaimo’s Doumont recreation area


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CyclingMountain biking

 

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Previous story
Tokyo Olympic torch relay pulled off streets as COVID-19 cases rise

Just Posted

Amy Newman follows the route of the Cariboo Waggon Road — now Highway 97 — through Clinton. (Photo credit: New Pathways to Gold Society)
Grant received for Cariboo Waggon Road restoration project north of Clinton

New Pathways to Gold hopes to start work this summer on restoring sections of historic road

Dan Cumming (l, with Lisa Colwell, LPN) was one of 1,918 people who received their first COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic in Ashcroft in early May. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Vaccine clinics in Ashcroft, Clinton administered 2,664 first doses

Residents over the age of 18 are still eligible to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine

(from l) Ashcroft councillor Deb Tuohey, mayor Barbara Roden, and councillor Nadine Davenport at the opening of Ashcroft’s new water treatment plant in November 2019. At a recent town hall meeting, council said there are no immediate plans to install water meters in the village. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)
Ashcroft homeowners face 2.5 per cent property tax bump in 2021

Village is moving ahead with variety of projects, but water metering not on the list of priorities

(from l) Cache Creek councillor Annette Pittman, mayor Santo Talarico, and councillors Wendy Coomber and Sue Peters at a budget meeting, May 7, 2021. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Cache Creek budget bylaws pass with one councillor opposed

Annette Pittman cites several reasons for voting against 30% tax increase and pool closure

James Chase (l) and Joan Henderson of The Equality Project in front of new refrigeration equipment the organization received last year. (Photo credit: Gareth Smart)
Equality Project hopes to get growing with a community garden

Organization is also looking for volunteers to help out at its Stage Road clubhouse

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. Questions remained Wednesday about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada, as Manitoba limited use of the shot and Ontario announced it planned to save an incoming shipment to use as second doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Christophe Ena, File
Questions remain about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot in Canada

More than two million Canadians have received AstraZeneca and 17 have been confirmed to have VITT

A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Driver ticketed, told to ‘return to Lower Mainland immediately’ by Vancouver Island police

The motorist was originally pulled over for driving-related offences May 1

(Black Press Media)
Emergency alert test an ‘accidental re-broadcast’ of last week’s, B.C. says

Province says alert was sent out due to human error

Children walk back to their classroom while wearing masks and physical distancing at St. Barnabas Catholic School in Scarborough, Ont., in October, 2020. A group of B.C. teachers has issued an open letter calling for the relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions for children in B.C. schools. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Group of B.C. teachers calls for easing of pandemic measures for students

Teacher group says ‘response to COVID is out of balance to the cost our youth are paying’

Adam Hamdan has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges given temporary residence in Canada

Adam Hamdan had been facing deportation to Jordan, where he holds citizenship through his Palestinian parents

Lumber is shown in the back of a van in this recent image provided by the Saskatoon Police Service. The skyrocketing prices for lumber is fuelling a trend that has authorities across the country warning builders to keep their guard up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatoon Police Service-Const. Derek Chesney *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘It is a gold mine:’ Builders warned of rising lumber thefts across Canada

Many North American mills curtailed production temporarily earlier in 2020 because of COVID lockdowns

RCMP. (Black Press File)
Major Crimes called in after 2 bodies discovered on remote road near Penticton

A manhunt involving a police helicopter took place on May 10

Vancouver court on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. defence lawyers call foul as Crown counsel granted access to COVID-19 vaccines

Defence attorneys are pushing the province to extend inoculation access to workers in courtrooms across B.C.

Most Read