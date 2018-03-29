(Flickr/Keith Allison)

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

The greatest player to ever lace up sneakers on a Vancouver Island basketball court will be enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.

Victoria’s own Steve Nash played all of his high school ball in the provincial capital, before accepting his only D-1 scholarship offer to Santa Clara University in California. There, he helped the Broncos to the NCAA tournament on three separate occasions, before being chosen 15th overall in the 1996 NBA draft.

After a career that spanned nearly 20 years and two MVP awards, Nash retired in 2015.

But how well do you know Steve Nash? Here are five things you may not have known:

Nash was not born in Canada

Steve Nash was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. His family moved to Saskatchewan when he was 18 months old, before setting in Victoria, B.C. Nash is still the only NBA player to have been born in South Africa.

How did he do in school?

Nash spent four years at Santa Clara University and graduated with a degree in Sociology. In fact, he was a top student in many of his classes.

Did he ever win an NBA championship?

Technically no, not as a player. His ‘seven seconds or less’ Phoenix Suns’ teams came painfully close a number of times, but ultimately came up against strong competition during their reign as one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

But he did win a ring with the Golden State Warriors in 2017, after he had been brought in the previous year as a part-time consultant.

He was very outspoken for a pro athlete

From his lean body to his shaggy hair, Nash didn’t look like a prototypical athlete, and he didn’t act like one either. While many NBA players defer on topics outside of sports, Nash embraced his opportunity. Whether it was questioning the Iraq War or Arizona’s immigration policy, he gave honest answers – and even showed up to the 2003 All-Star game with a T-shirt that read, “No war. Shoot for peace.”

Nash became a part of history

Not only did Steve Nash become the first Canadian basketball player to win an MVP trophy in the NBA, he was only the second point guard to win the award multiple times and is one of only 10 players to win the award in back-to-back seasons. Nash also led the league in assists five times, and become just the fourth player in NBA history to finish a season shooting 50 per cent or better from the field, 40 per cent or better from three-point range and 90 per cent from the line.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

An act of kindness helps Loon Lake residents

A load of donated wood will help keep full-time reisdents warm.

Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

Traveller’s Club Playdown saw 13 teams competing, with Kamloops clubs coming out on top.

Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared

As flooding increases, homeowners need to take steps to mitigate damage.

Local News Briefs: Prescribed burns taking place near Lytton

Plus a freeze on FortisBC rates, a new scam doing the rounds, and more.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

The man is believed to be from Victoria and police are now involved

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Most Read

  • 5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

    The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

  • Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

    Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton