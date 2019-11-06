BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

The B.C. Lions have fired head coach DeVone Claybrooks.
“This has been a challenging season,” said general manager Ed Hervey.
“We did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves in 2019 and more importantly, we did not meet the expectations of our season ticket holders, fans and partners.”
The CFL team finished last in the West Division standings with a 5-13 record.
There’s no immediate word on a replacement.
