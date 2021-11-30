BCHL

BCHL taking out-of-conference games off the schedule for rest of 2021-22 season

The league is shifting to regional matchups with travel still hindered province wide

With flooding-caused road closures still hindering travel for BCHL teams, the league is making changes.

In a Monday (Nov. 29) news release, the junior A circuit said it will remove all out-of-conference matchups for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Instead, the league will be adding regional games to the schedule, making adjustments week by week.

The Chilliwack Chiefs were due to host the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday (Dec. 3) at the Chilliwack Coliseum. Instead, it’ll be the Langley Rivermen providing the opposition. Langley was supposed to be in Vernon Friday night, and it’ll be Trail instead.

Coquitlam was supposed to visit Vernon Saturday while Langley was scheduled to play at West Kelowna. Those two matches are postponed while a Cranbrook at Vernon game gets added to the slate.

Sunday games with Coquitlam at Cranbrook and Langley at Salmon Arm are postponed. Instead, it’ll be regional matchups as the Rivermen host the Express and the Silverbacks host the Warriors.

A Salmon Arm trip to the coast to face Alberni Valley on Dec. 10 and Powell River on Dec. 11 has been postponed. Instead, the Silverbacks will visit Penticton Dec. 10.

Chilliwack Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney said the upside of the in-conference-only plan comes in the form of saved travel costs.

“As far as competition goes, it would be nice to see where we stack up against other powerhouse programs, but at this point in time, player safety and financial considerations are more important.”

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs benched by flooding

RELATED: Flooding fallout forces BCHL to postpone more games

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Previous story
Garland nets winner as Canucks beat Habs 2-1 to snap 4-game losing skid

Just Posted

Kane Peterson, 9, gets his COVID vaccination at North Sound Pediatrics in Mill Creek, WA on Nov. 6, 2021. A vaccination clinic for children aged 5 to 11 is planned for the Ashcroft HUB on Nov. 30. (Photo credit: Kevin Clark/The Herald)
Children in Interior Health are eligible for vaccines

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for several areas in advance of what is predicted to be heavy rainfall. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Evacuation alert issued for western areas of the TNRD

Work is being done on a section of the Coquihalla Highway after damage was caused by heavy rains and mudslides north of Hope, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hwy. 3, 99 and parts of Hwy. 1 to close over weekend as heavy rainfall sparks slide concerns

Interior Health is planning whole community immunization clinics in rural and remote communities. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health planning COVID clinics in rural areas