FILE – Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, during the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FILE – Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, during the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Bianca Andreescu will not compete in Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic

Tennis star cites difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic

Bianca Andreescu says she will not compete in Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympics, originally scheduled to have happened last summer, were postponed and are now scheduled to begin on July 23 despite a recent state of emergency declared by Japan amid rising COVID-19 cases.

In a social media post, tennis star Andreescu said that not competing at the Olympic Games this summer was a “very difficult” decision.

“I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.,” she said.

“I look forward to representing Canada in future Fed Cup ties, and competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris!”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Italy beats England in penalty shootout to win Euro 2020
Next story
Police investigate racist abuse of three England players after Euro final

Just Posted

Damaged structures and vehicles are seen in Lytton, B.C., Friday, July 9, 2021, after a wildfire destroyed most of the village on June 30. RCMP have set up three security checkpoints around Lytton, B.C., after residents were forced to escape a fast-moving wildfire that destroyed most of the village. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: RCMP probing ‘possible criminality’ in fatal Lytton wildfire

Jack Gardner, a log purchaser and great-grandson of Teal-Jones Group’s company founder. (Screen shot)
Surrey sawmill donating enough lumber to build 50 houses in Lytton, B.C.

This unidentified dog is looking for her owner following the Lytton fire. (BC SPCA)
UPDATE: SPCA reconnect dog with her owners after Lytton fire

A rail bridge spans the Fraser River as a wildfire burns in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Transport minister orders CN, CP to take new wildfire prevention measures for tracks near Lytton