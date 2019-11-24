Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Andrew Harris celebrates his touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the first half of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

CALGARY — A historic first by Andrew Harris ended the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ dubious championship drought and continued the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Grey Cup misery.

The 32-year-old Winnipeg native scored rushing and receiving TDs as the Bombers stunned Hamilton 33-12 in the 107th Grey Cup before 35,439 spectators at McMahon Stadium.

Harris put an exclamation mark on his stellar performance Sunday by becoming the first player ever to be named the game’s top player and Canadian.

Harris (134 yards rushing, six catches for 35 yards) becomes the first Canadian to be named Grey Cup MVP since the legendary Russ Jackson of the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1969.

Harris and Co. earned $16,000 apiece while Hamilton players — who wore their home black uniforms and were 10-0 this season at Tim Hortons Field — received $8,000. More importantly, the Bombers secured their first Grey Cup title since 1990.

Hamilton’s last title came in ‘99 and suffered its 16th straight loss at McMahon Stadium, the previous 15 coming against the home-town Calgary Stampeders.

READ MORE: Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about CFL

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
All-transgender hockey team ‘like an instant family’

Just Posted

Three Ashcroft RCMP constables receive Award of Valour

Highest award for a B.C. police officer given for heroic actions during 2018 mudslides

Ashcroft council receives winter road maintenance update

Council also votes to enter a float in this year’s Santa Parade

Former Cache Creek mayor John Ranta to be honoured for years of service

All are invited to public open house at Cache Creek Village Office on Nov. 25

Cache Creek council report

Issues at Cache Creek water treatment plant are a big concern

The Rundown: Clinton News

High speed internet in Clinton hits a roadblock, and more from recent Clinton council meeting

Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Previous Grey Cup halftime performers include Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy

New foreign minister presses for Canadian detainees with China counterpart

Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig have been in Chinese prisons for almost a year

Jupiter and Venus to meet in the night sky as rare conjunction occurs

The two planets will meet in the southwestern sky

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Canadian universities failing to protect athletes from abusive coaches, students say

The fight is part of a movement to end so-called ‘old-school’ coaching techniques that experts say are abusive

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

RCMP arrest U.S. man believed to be in Canada illegally after string of Vanderhoof Airport thefts

Vanderhoof RCMP arrested a 27-year old U.S. citizen on Nov. 23

Kamloops Mountie sues RCMP over alleged long-term abuse

Lisa MacKenzie, says harassment began in 2006, after her marriage to another officer dissolved

Most Read