Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Andrew Harris celebrates his touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the first half of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

CALGARY — A historic first by Andrew Harris ended the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ dubious championship drought and continued the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Grey Cup misery.

The 32-year-old Winnipeg native scored rushing and receiving TDs as the Bombers stunned Hamilton 33-12 in the 107th Grey Cup before 35,439 spectators at McMahon Stadium.

Harris put an exclamation mark on his stellar performance Sunday by becoming the first player ever to be named the game’s top player and Canadian.

Harris (134 yards rushing, six catches for 35 yards) becomes the first Canadian to be named Grey Cup MVP since the legendary Russ Jackson of the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1969.

Harris and Co. earned $16,000 apiece while Hamilton players — who wore their home black uniforms and were 10-0 this season at Tim Hortons Field — received $8,000. More importantly, the Bombers secured their first Grey Cup title since 1990.

Hamilton’s last title came in ‘99 and suffered its 16th straight loss at McMahon Stadium, the previous 15 coming against the home-town Calgary Stampeders.

READ MORE: Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about CFL

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter