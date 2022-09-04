Canada players celebrate after Brianne Jenner (second right) scored her second goal of the game during the IIHF World Championship Woman’s ice hockey gold medal match between USA and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Canada players celebrate after Brianne Jenner (second right) scored her second goal of the game during the IIHF World Championship Woman’s ice hockey gold medal match between USA and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Canada wins women’s world hockey championship

Canada beat the United States 2-1 Sunday

Canada has won the women’s world hockey championship.

Brianne Jenner scored twice to help the Canadians beat the archrival United States 2-1 in the gold-medal game on Sunday.

Goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens made 20 saves for the win.

Desbiens’s biggest stop came on American forward Kendall Coyne Schofield in the final minute of play.

Abby Roque scored for the United States with 21 seconds left to play in the second period.

Canada and the U.S. have met in the final of all but one world championship since the inaugural tournament in Ottawa in 1990.

The Canadians lost to host Finland in the 2019 semifinal.

The Canadians halted a run of five world straight titles by the U.S. in Calgary last year with a 3-2 overtime win, and also beat the Americans 3-2 in February’s Olympic final in Beijing.

The Canadian Press

