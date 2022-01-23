Canada’s Mark McMorris competes during the men’s snowboard slopestyle finals at the Winter X Games on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

Canada’s Mark McMorris competes during the men’s snowboard slopestyle finals at the Winter X Games on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris captures 10th X Games gold with slopestyle win

The 28-year-old Regina native has now won 21 X Games medals, including 10 gold

Canada’s Mark McMorris returned to the top of the X Games podium Saturday, finishing first in snowboard slopestyle.

The 28-year-old Regina native has now won 21 X Games medals, including 10 gold.

McMorris narrowly failed to add another medal later Saturday when he finished fourth in men’s snowboard big air.

Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., won silver in that event behind Marcus Kleveland of Norway. Parrot finished seventh in snowboard slopestyle.

McMorris, Parrot and Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., are set to represent Canada at the Beijing Olympics next month. Sharpe came in sixth in Saturday’s snowboard slopestyle.

Teal Harle of Whistler, B.C., finished third in ski big air for bronze. Americans Alex Hall and Mac Forehand were on the first two steps of the podium.

Edouard Therriault of Lorraine, Que., was right behind Harle in fourth. Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., finished eighth.

On the women’s side, Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., took bronze in ski slopestyle for her second medal of the weekend. The 20-year-old skied to silver in the women’s big air event on Friday.

Quebec City’s Laurie Blouin was fifth in the women’s snowboard big air.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Just Posted

Ashcroft Hospital and Health site (Journal files)
TNRD frustrated with lack of communication from Interior Health Authority

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

(from l) The Ashcroft HUB’s departing executive director Vicky Trill receives a painting from South Cariboo E. Fry Society executive director Trish Schachtel (painting created by Christine Williams), with interim executive director Jessica Clement. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New face at helm of Ashcroft HUB with departure of Vicky Trill

(from l) Police team coach Richard Wright and captain Chris Buckland receive a Christmas gift and note from Ashcroft fire chief Josh White on behalf of the fire department. White noted that he probably should have left before the officers realized the bag contained hog pellets. “They need something in the tank to keep them going. Other than donuts and caffeine that is.” (Photo credit: Facebook)
Guns and Hoses charity hockey match going ahead on Jan. 22