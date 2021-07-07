Looking north at the neighborhood of Paradise Island on Treasure Island, Fla., outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa brings a downpour of rain over the area on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Montreal Canadiens quite literally flew into a storm to continue their Stanley Cup final series with the Tampa Bay Lightning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Canadiens head into stormy Florida for Game 5 of Stanley Cup final with Lightning

Habs have already stared down elimination four times

The Montreal Canadiens quite literally flew into a storm to continue their Stanley Cup final series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canadiens arrived in Tampa yesterday just as tropical storm Elsa was gaining strength along Florida’s west coast. The National Weather Service in the U.S. said last night that Elsa was packing winds as high as 121 kilometres per hour and was changed to a Category 1 storm.

Conditions are set to improve in time for tonight’s Game 5, with the Lightning up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and looking to cash in on a chance to claim the Cup on home ice.

The defending champion Lightning were far away from friends and family when they hoisted the Cup last year, celebrating the championship in a bubble environment in Edmonton due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadiens know they still have a mountain to climb to win their 25th Cup title, even if they have some momentum after extending the series with a dramatic 3-2 overtime win at home in Game 4.

However, the Habs have been at their best with their backs against the wall in these playoffs and have already stared down elimination four times.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Anderson scores in OT, Habs beat Lightning 3-2 to stay alive in Stanley Cup final

hockeyNHL

Previous story
Tokyo Olympics shaping up as TV-only event with few fans

Just Posted

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Devastating Lytton wildfire considered ‘suspected human-caused’ but investigation ongoing

BC Wildfire Service has issued an area restriction order for McKay Creek wildfire (BCSW)
Guards, planned ignitions slated for McKay Creek wildfire

RCMP officers man a roadblock on the Trans-Canada Highway as wildfire burns in Lytton, B.C., Friday, July 2, 2021. The BC Wildfire Service says there has been minimal growth in fire that destroyed much of the village of Lytton, B.C., in the past day .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lytton fire shows ‘minimal’ growth in past day: BC Wildfire Service

Lytton in 1863, five years after it was named in honour of the writer who gave us ‘It was a dark and stormy night.’ (Photo credit: Lytton Museum)
A history of Lytton, from First Nations to the Gold Rush to disastrous fires