Former Kelowna Rocket turned Montreal Canadian captain Shea Weber has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. (Contributed)

Former Kelowna Rocket turned Montreal Canadian captain Shea Weber has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. (Contributed)

Canadiens trade Okanagan’s Shea Weber to Vegas for forward Evgenii Dadonov

Weber led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, but missed this season due to injuries

The Montreal Canadiens traded injured captain Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov on Thursday.

The 36-year-old defenceman led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, but missed all of the 2021-22 season due to various injuries.

Weber was drafted 49th overall by Nashville in the 2003 NHL entry draft.

The Predators dealt him to the Habs for defenceman P.K. Subban in a blockbuster deal ahead of free agency in June 2019.

Weber, who hails from Sicamous, B.C., has played 1,038 regular-season NHL games, putting up 589 points (224 goals, 365 assists).

Dadonov, 33, played 78 games with the Golden Knights in 2021-22, recording 20 goals and 23 assists.

“First of all, I would like to thank Shea for all that he has done for and represented to the Montreal Canadiens,” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said in a statement.

“Not only was Shea an exceptional hockey player who played through significant injuries in an attempt to bring the Stanley Cup back to Montreal, he was also a great leader whose leadership will have a positive impact on our team well beyond his time with us.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Salmon Arm artist picked to draw Shea Weber to recognize 1,000th game

RELATED: Kelowna Rockets alumni contend for Stanley Cup

hockeyNHL

Previous story
Vancouver chosen to host FIFA World Cup in 2026 as part of North American bid

Just Posted

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen in April from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. The truck has since been returned but the tools critical for saving lives are still missing. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue chief makes plea for return of stolen life-saving tools

(from l) Cache Creek firefighters Al Wiens, Tom Moe, and Alana Peters will be taking part in the Fire Fit Challenge in Spruce Meadows, Alberta on the weekend of June 17. They’re pictured here at the start of Skip’s Run in Ashcroft on June 5. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Four Cache Creek firefighters heading to FireFit Championships

The Cache Creek Thrashers U13 girls’ softball team is all smiles after a win during a tournament at the Chief Scott ballfields on the Ashcroft Reserve on June 11. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek Softball Association a big hit with kids and parents