Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat waits to take a faceoff against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat waits to take a faceoff against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks’ captain Bo Horvat trying to focus on hockey as trade talk swirls

Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.

The 27-year-old centre is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and this week various outlets reported that he and his agents had turned down the Canucks’ latest contract offer.

Horvat released a statement Tuesday saying he remains focused on the hockey season and playing for Vancouver, and will not be commenting on his future.

Horvat appears poised for a career-best season, with 20 goals and nine assists in 28 games this year.

He had the fourth-most goals in the league heading into Tuesday night’s action, behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (25), Jason Robertson of Dallas (23) and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson (21).

Originally picked ninth overall by the Canucks in the 2013 NHL entry draft, the six-foot, 215-pound native of London, Ont., has amassed 395 points (190 goals, 205 assists) over 600 regular-season games with Vancouver.

THE MOJ: If it wasn’t for bad luck, we wouldn’t have any Canuck luck at all

NHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final
Next story
Vancouver FC sign first player

Just Posted

A semi-truck and vehicle collided on Highway 97 early Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Highway 97 near 100 Mile House down to single-lane alternating traffic due to collision

The CP Holiday Train’s last live stop in Ashcroft was in December 2019, when the South Cariboo E. Fry Society food bank was presented with a cheque for $5,500. (from l) Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart; Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden; CP’s Director of Indigenous Relations and Government Affairs Mike LoVecchio; and E. Fry Executive Director Trish Schachtel. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)
CP Holiday Train rolling into Savona and Ashcroft on Dec. 16

A new bus service connecting Lytton and Ashcroft will begin running every Friday starting Dec. 16. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New bus service from Lytton to Ashcroft will run every Friday

The Sage Sound Singers at their Christmas concert in 2021. This year’s concert will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 17, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Sage Sound Singers’ Christmas concert honours very special person