Canucks’ rookie Adam Gaudette (blue) battles off Oilers’ defenseman, Darnell Nurse (white) during his NHL debut Thursday night as Canucks beat Oilers 2-1 (via @Canucks/Twitter)

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

Sam Gagner sniped the game winner, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action Thursday at Rogers Arena.

Derrick Pouliot also scored for Vancouver (28-40-9), while Connor McDavid tallied his 41st goal of the season for the Oilers (34-37-6)

Jacob Markstrom picked up the goaltending victory, making 35 saves. Cam Talbot stopped 28 Canucks shots in taking the loss for the Oilers.

Markstrom made an unreal split save on Milan Lucic early in the first period to start things off for the Canucks.

The Canucks goaltender looked like he was carrying off where he left off from his previous game against Anaheim.

Midway through the first period, Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera sent a long stretch pass for McDavid, who battled former Oiler Gagner for the bouncing puck, then fired a quick wrist shot through Markstrom’s blocker side.

McDavid’s goal gives him an NHL-leading 103 points on the season, seven points ahead of Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov.

It took until the Canucks’ eighth shot of the second period for them to tie the game up.

After a battle on the boards in the Oilers end, the puck came loose to Daniel Sedin, who rifled a shot towards Talbot, which left the rebound on the doorstep for Gagner, who banged in his 10th goal on the year and sixth point in seven NHL games.

Two minutes into the third period, Vancouver broke the deadlock, when Nikolay Goldobin sent a pass from the boards to Pouliot, who danced around Talbot for his third of the season.

Edmonton came close to tying the game when Ryan Strome rifled a slap shot off of the cross bar and out of play with two minutes and 12 seconds left in the game.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Centre Adam Gaudette made his NHL debut Thursday night. He led the NCAA with 60 points (30-30-60) in 38 games this season… Daniel Sedin has collected 83 points (37-46-83) in 91 career games versus the Oilers… Henrik Sedin has 83 points (17-66-83) in 94 career games against Edmonton.

Edmonton: Defenceman Matt Benning is the nephew of Canucks general manager Jim Benning… Centre Jujhar Khaira was born in Surrey and played in the B.C. Hockey League for the Prince George Spruce Kings…Winger Milan Lucic was born in Vancouver and played in the BCHL for the Coquitlam Express and in the WHL with the Vancouver Giants… Centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was born in Burnaby and played his minor hockey at the Burnaby Winter Club.

Previous story
Steve Nash headed to Hoop Hall, basketball’s hall of fame
Next story
5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

An act of kindness helps Loon Lake residents

A load of donated wood will help keep full-time reisdents warm.

Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

Traveller’s Club Playdown saw 13 teams competing, with Kamloops clubs coming out on top.

Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared

As flooding increases, homeowners need to take steps to mitigate damage.

Local News Briefs: Prescribed burns taking place near Lytton

Plus a freeze on FortisBC rates, a new scam doing the rounds, and more.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

Coast Guard and Air Force searched all night but didn’t find anything

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Most Read

  • Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

    Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

  • 5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

    The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year