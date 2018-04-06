Canucks’ rookie centre, Adam Gaudette, 21, won the Hobey Baker Award for top collegiate ice hockey player (via @GoNUmhockey/Twitter)

Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette claims Hobey Baker Award

Gaudette led the NCAA in goals, points and points per game in 38 games for Northeastern University

Vancouver Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette will be the 38th recipient of the Hobey Baker Award, the award’s foundation announced Friday.

The honour is awarded to the top National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s ice hockey player.

Drafted 149th overall in the fifth round in 2015, Gaudette recorded 30 goals and 30 assists in 38 games this season, with 1.58 points per game. The 21-year-old American leads the NCAA in goals, points and points per game.

In the 2017-18 NCAA season, Gaudette has been named Hockey East Player of the Year, Hockey East Scoring Champion, Hockey East First All-Star Team, and Most Valuable Player in the Beanpot Tournament. He was also named an American Hockey Coaches Association All-American on Friday.

Gaudette signed an entry-level contract with the Canucks on March 26 and has played four NHL games, amassing zero points and a plus one rating.

