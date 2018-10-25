Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Jose Bautista leaves his feet but can’t throw out Tampa Bay Rays’ Wilson Ramos at first on an RBI single as Rays third base coach Charlie Montoyo looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla., on August 22, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O’Meara

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

Charlie Montoyo has been named the new manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Montoyo becomes the 13th manager in Blue Jays history. He managed the triple-A Durham Bulls from 2007-14 before joining the Tampa Bay Rays as third base coach in 2015. He was promoted to Tampa’s bench coach this season.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 73-89 regular season under John Gibbons. The team announced at the end of the campaign that Gibbons would not be returning to the position in 2019.

The 53-year-old Montoyo retired as a player after the 1996 season. He spent 10 years as an infielder in the Milwaukee Brewers, Montreal Expos and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.

His lone big-league experience as a player came in 1993 with the Expos, when he appeared in four games.

The native of Florida, Puerto Rico has managed teams at every classification in the Rays’ system. He was named International League manager of the year in 2010 and 2013.

Gibbons, 56, first managed the Blue Jays from August 2004 to June 2008. He was rehired in November 2012 and guided the team back to the playoffs in 2015, ending the franchise’s 22-year post-season drought.

The Canadian Press

