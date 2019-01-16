Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Christopher Tanev (8) during first period NHL action at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Chiasson nets shootout winner as Oilers edge Canucks 3-2

Edmonton moves one point ahead of Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson’s shootout goal lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

The shootout went into the fifth round before Chiasson scored.

Jujhar Khaira and Connor McDavid put up the Oilers’ goals in regulation.

Edmonton (23-21-3) had not strung together two wins in a row since early December.

Brandon Sutter and Markus Granlund scored for Vancouver (21-21-6).

Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves for the Canucks and Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 20-of-22 shots.

Edmonton opened the scoring 7:35 into the game with a short-handed goal.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked off the puck in his own end and sliced it to Khaira in the neutral zone.

The native of Surrey took a spinning wrist shot from the hash marks and beat Markstrom on the far side.

Sutter responded for the Canucks 78 seconds later, firing a shot off from the top of the face-off circle for a power-play goal.

A fight between Vancouver’s Antoine Roussel and Edmonton’s Matt Benning set the stage for the third goal of the night.

The Canucks left-winger was handed a double-minor for the tussle, while Benning was assessed a two-minute penalty, giving the Oilers their second power play of the night.

McDavid capitalized on the advantage with 57 seconds left in the period, streaking into the Vancouver zone alone and putting a laser of a shot around defenceman Chris Tanev and past Markstrom.

The goal extended the Oilers captain’s point streak to six games. He has six goals and three assists across that stretch.

RELATED: Eriksson has 3 points as Canucks thump Panthers

Vancouver tied things up again midway through the second frame.

Tim Schaller dug the puck out behind the Edmonton net and chipped it to Granlund in the slot. The centre got off a quick one-timer for his eighth goal of the year.

Ben Hutton put up another power-play goal for the Canucks late in the second period, but Edmonton challenged the play, saying Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen was offside. After video review, the officials agreed and the goal was called back.

Both teams pushed to end things in the third period but couldn’t bury the puck.

Virtanen nearly sealed the game on a breakaway with 20 seconds to go, but couldn’t get past Koskinen.

Darnell Nurse swiped the puck from Edmonton’s crease half-way through overtime to keep the Oilers in the game. The play resulted in an Oilers rush where Leon Draisaitl put a shot into Markstrom’s logo.

Next up, the Canucks host the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

The Oilers will kick off a three-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Calgary Flames.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

 

Vancouver Canucks centre Tyler Motte (64) fights for control of the puck with Edmonton Oilers defenceman Kris Russell (4) during second period NHL action at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Previous story
Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after knee injury

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

A gofundme page has been set up to fund a Celebration of Life for Brock Ledoux

Historic Nicola Valley church destroyed by fire

Murray United Church one of four Merritt-area churches touched by fire on same night

South Cariboo Minor Soccer gears up for new season

Registration has increased steadily every year since 2014, with the league nearly doubling in size

Local News Briefs: Ashcroft features in new movie

Plus workshops, a concert, a hockey fundraiser, grants, a health care survey, and much more

Free fun events coming up during Family Literacy Week

Family fun includes crafts, Lego creations, skating, and more

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

Former welfare clients still owed money, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Investigation found 2,600 people docked illegally for earning income

Prince George could get province’s second BC Cannabis Store

The first brick-and-mortar government retail location opened in Kamloops on Oct. 17

B.C. chowdery caught up in ‘rat-in-soup’ scandal to close

Crab Park Chowdery will be shutting down Jan. 20

Teen vaping is an epidemic: US government

E-cigarettes are now the top high-risk substance used by teenagers, outpacing cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana

Vancouver councillors unanimously approve motion declaring climate emergency

Vancouver joins cities like Los Angeles and London

Caribou herd disappears from Kootenays after last cow relocated

One cow from the South Selkirk herd and two from the Purcells were moved this week

‘I never said there was no collusion,’ Trump lawyer says

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he has ‘never said there was no collusion’

Body of Canadian miner found after African kidnapping

Kirk Woodman’s body was discovered 100 kilometres from the site where he worked for Progress Mineral Mining Company in Burkina Faso

Most Read