Couturier scores on penalty shot, Flyers blank Vancouver Canucks 2-0

Philadelphia Flyers’ Sean Couturier, left, converts a penalty shot against Vancouver Canucks’ Thatcher Demko, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Sean Couturier scored on a penalty shot for his first goal in nearly two years, Carter Hart made 25 saves and the host Philadelphia Flyers beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 in their home opener Tuesday night.

After being taken down by Elias Pettersson, Couturier beat Thatcher Demko on the penalty shot to make it 2-0 with 2:37 remaining in the first period. Couturier approached the goal from the right with his back to Demko, then spun to his forehand for a snapper that went in off the far post.

Couturier scored for the first time since Dec. 10, 2021. He was sidelined for the second half of the 2021-22 season and all of last season because of a back injury.

🚨 SEAN COUTURIER 🚨 This gorgeous move on the penalty shot is his first goal since December 10, 2021! 👏 #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/FSVqeggunl — NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2023

The Canucks lost for the first time after sweeping an opening home-and-home set with the Edmonton Oilers.

Rookie defenseman Egor Zamula opened the scoring with his first NHL goal, beating Demko to the glove side 1:45 into the game

The Flyers kept up the pressure in the second period, outshooting Vancouver 23-2.

Vancouver appeared to putt within a goal early in the third when Carson Soucy’s shot caromed off Hart’s blocker, over the goalie and into the net. But the goal was overturned by video review after Philadelphia challenged the officials’ call on the ice, claiming that Connor Garland interfered with Hart as he was trying to recover to make the save.

EARLY START

The start was moved up an hour to 6 p.m. because of the Philadelphia Phillies’ home playoff game against Arizona across the street at Citizens Bank Park and a soccer match between Germany and Mexico at Lincoln Financial Field. Both of the latter games started at 8 p.m., creating a traffic and parking nightmare in the stadium complex and surrounding roads.

NOTES: Flyers D Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed) has been sidelined for all three of Philadelphia’s contests. … Philadelphia coach John Tortorella is 16 wins shy of tying Alain Vigneault for 10th-most NHL victories. … The Flyers improved to 32-17-7 in home openers. … Philadelphia F Morgan Frost was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Flyers: Host Edmonton on Thursday night.

Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press

