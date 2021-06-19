Langley’s Lisa Roman (L) and Andrea Proske will be rowing for Canada. (file)

Langley’s Lisa Roman (L) and Andrea Proske will be rowing for Canada. (file)

Lisa Roman and Andrea Proske named to women’s eight Olympic rowing team

Part of Canada’s largest team since Atlanta

Langley rowers Lisa Roman and Andrea Proske have made Canada’s Olympic rowing team.

The announcement was made Tuesday, June 15.

Both are on the women’s eight team, among 29 athletes listed by Rowing Canada Aviron and the Canadian Olympic Committee as the team nominated to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

READ ALSO: Sacrifice, hard work paying off for Langley’s Lisa Roman with spot in Olympics

Roman is a returning Olympian, part of the team who finished fifth in the eight at the Rio games in 2016.

She got into the sport after attending a learn-to-row session at the University of the Fraser Valley.

Prior to that, Roman had been a competitive figure skater.

She quickly took to rowing, earning MVP honours in her second year with UFV and a scholarship to Washington State University.

Roman made the national U23 team and won gold with the eight at the 2011 U23 World Championships.

She has stood on five world championship podiums with the eight, beginning with a bronze medal in 2013, followed by silver in 2014, and then another bronze in 2015.

In 2017 and 2018, she won world championship silver with the eight.

At the 2019 World Rowing Championships, Roman and the eight finished fourth, qualifying the boat for Tokyo 2020.

In her Rowing Canada profile, Roman said what she loves about rowing is “working hard to see gains.”

Online, Proske said she was “so excited to be announced as part of the powerhouse of women in the Coxed Women’s Eight! It takes a village to realize Olympic dreams, but the biggest thank you goes to my family.”

A Langley Advance Times profile in 2016 described how Proske discovered the Row to Podium program at 27, a Canadian identification and development program for rowing designed for athletes with no experience in the sport.

She went on to become a national champion, and a top-ranked international competitor.

She first represented Canada on the senior international circuit in the double sculls with Gabrielle Smith in 2018.

In their World Cup debut as a duo, they won silver in Lucerne.

They won another World Cup medal in 2019, this time a bronze in Rotterdam. They capped the season with a fourth-place finish in the double sculls at the world championships, qualifying the boat for Canada for Tokyo 2020.

READ ALSO: Gamble paying off for Proske

On her Rowing Canada online profile, Proske said what she loves about rowing is that it “builds and reveals character. There’s nowhere to hide in a 2k.”

Two other B.C. rowers were named to the women’s eight as well: Madison Mailey (Lions Bay), and Avalon Wasteneys (Campbell River).

With 10 boats at the start line in Tokyo, it will be Canada’s largest Olympic rowing team since the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, when Canada also sent 10 crews and came home with six medals.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Canadian government grants border exemption for Olympic athlete bubbles

Just Posted

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Over 5K jabbed at Interior Health mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The clinics have made stops in more than 40 communities since launching last week

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health COVID-19 cases falling slower than the rest of B.C.

More than a third of provincial cases announced Thursday came from the Interior

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Second dose vaccinations accelerating throughout region: Interior Health

To date, more than 675,000 doses have been administered throughout the region

Okanagan Lake (File photo)
Thompson-Okanagan ready to welcome back tourists

The Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association expects this summer to be a busy one

Aerial view of a wildfire at 16 Mile, 11 kilometres northwest of Cache Creek, that started on the afternoon of June 15. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire at 16 Mile now being held

Wildfire started on the afternoon of June 15 at 16 Mile, east of Highway 97

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

People in Metro Vancouver can expect to experience a short wave of heat just in time for Father’s Day, according to Environment Canada. (Black Press Media files)
Short-lived heatwave headed for Metro Vancouver this weekend

Temperatures are expected to be up to 10 degrees higher than average Sunday and Monday

Langley’s Lisa Roman (L) and Andrea Proske will be rowing for Canada. (file)
Lisa Roman and Andrea Proske named to women’s eight Olympic rowing team

Part of Canada’s largest team since Atlanta

Patrick O’Brien, a 75-year-old fisherman, went missing near Port Angeles Thursday evening. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)
Search for lost fisherman near Victoria suspended, U.S. Coast Guard says

The 75-year-old man was reported missing Thursday evening

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York on Nov. 4, 2019. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Canadians who got AstraZeneca shot can now see ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

B.C. mayor David Screech who received his second AstraZeneca dose last week can now attend the show

New research suggests wolves can be steered away from the endangered caribou herds they prey on by making the man-made trails they use to hunt harder to move along. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Culling cutlines, not B.C. wolves, key to preserving caribou herds: researcher

The government has turned to killing hundreds of wolves in an effort to keep caribou around

Gary Abbott (left) and Louis De Jaeger were two of the organizers for the 2014 Spirit of the People Powwow in Chilliwack. Monday, June 21, 2021 is Indigenous Peoples Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 20 to 26

Indigenous Peoples Day, Take Your Dog to Work Day, Onion Rings Day all coming up this week

Gwen Spencer Hethey with her uncle and mentor Major Frederick Richardson. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame)
‘She was a killer’: The B.C. woman who pioneered female sharpshooting

Gwen Spencer Hethey made military men ‘look like turkeys’ says her son

Central Okanagan Grade 12 grads are set to get $500 each after a more than $1 million donation from a Kelowna couple. (File photo)
B.C. couple donating $500 to every Grade 12 student in the Okanagan

Anonymous donors identified as Kelowna entrepreneurs Lance and Tammy Torgerson

Most Read