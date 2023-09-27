McDavid nets OT winner, Oilers edge Canucks 2-1 in pre-season play

Vancouver travels to Seattle on Thursday to tangle with Kraken

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate an overtime goal against the Vancouver Canucks during overtime NHL pre season action in Edmonton, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 2-1 pre-season win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard sent the puck up ice to McDavid, and the Oilers captain made no mistake on the breakaway with a backhand goal just 55 seconds into overtime.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for Edmonton (1-1-1).

Quinn Hughes replied for Vancouver (0-1-1).

Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner made 21 saves for the win.

Vancouver counterpart Casey DeSmith turned away 27 shots in the loss.

"Some of the guys that we acquired really played well for us. I thought the young guys played well…It was a good effort." 🗣 Head Coach Rick Tocchet meets with the media post-game in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/b0DhDTarwH — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 28, 2023

A listless first period produced no goals with Edmonton outshooting Vancouver 10-3.

Hughes scored the game’s first goal during a second-period power play when his long bomb deflected off Bouchard and past Skinner.

Edmonton evened the score with six minutes to play in second period.

Leon Draisaitl, who was serving a slashing penalty when Hughes scored, threaded the puck from behind the goal-line through traffic out to Nugent-Hopkins to score from the slot.

The Canucks boasted the bulk of scoring chances in the third, but Skinner stood his ground to send the contest into extra time.

NOTES: Vancouver lost 10-0 to Calgary to start the pre-season Sunday … The Canucks and Oilers open their regular seasons with a home-and-home against each other. Edmonton is in Vancouver on Oct. 11 followed by an Oct. 14 rematch in Alberta … Free-agent signing Connor Brown played his first game for the Oilers on the top line with his former junior teammate McDavid … The Canucks announced earlier Wednesday that goalie Roberto Luongo will be enshrined on their Ring of Honour on Dec. 14, when they host the Florida Panthers… The Oilers will similarly honour former players Doug Weight and Charlie Huddy when they host the New York Rangers on Oct. 26.

UP NEXT

The Canucks play their second road game in as many days on Thursday against the Kraken in Seattle. The Oilers are in Calgary on Friday to face the Flames.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press

