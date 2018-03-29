FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017 file phtoo, the pinnacles of the Duomo cathedral are lit by the afternoon sun and backdropped by the new Business Center, in Milan, northern Italy. The Italian Olympic Committee sent a letter of intent to the IOC on Thursday, March 29, 2018, stating its plans of combining Milan and Turin to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, files)

Milan and Turin join forces for 2026 Olympic bid

The Italian Olympic Committee sent a letter of intent to the IOC stating its plans of combining Milan and Turin to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Milan and Turin are combining to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) sent a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee on Thursday, stating its plans.

While there is usually one host city, the IOC’s new bidding process allows for the Games to be spread over bigger areas, although the competition can only be named after one city.

CONI said it would let the IOC decide which city received naming rights.

Related: Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

“CONI reminds that the dialogue period foresees collaboration between CONI, the city and the IOC to verify the best solution for the country’s needs,” the Italian committee said in a statement.

Subject to approval by the new government, the bid could prompt ceremonies and winter sports in Milan with other events staged at venues built for the 2006 Turin Olympics.

There could be speedskating in Turin, ski jumping at Pragelato and luge, bobsleigh and skeleton at Cesana. Alpine skiing may be held in Sestriere, like in 2006, and in Bormio, north of Milan.

Milan and Turin are 145 kilometres (90 miles) apart and are connected by a highway and a high-speed rail line.

Italy awaits a new government following an election this month that yielded no clear majority.

CONI’s decision eliminates a prospective bid from the Veneto and Dolomites region which would have centred on 1956 Winter Olympics host Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino supports the bid despite divisions in her own party, the populist 5-Star Movement.

CONI’s Rome bid was dropped for the 2024 Summer Games after opposition from Mayor Virginia Raggi, who also represents the 5-Star Movement.

Other cities to have shown preliminary interest for 2026 are Stockholm, Calgary, Sion and Sapporo.

Related: Winter Olympics options limited by warming planet: research

The 2026 host will be decided at the IOC Session in Milan in September 2019.

In the past, session hosts could not bid but the IOC has said that is no longer an issue.

___

Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players
Next story
Former Expos and Mets great Rusty Staub dead at 73

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

An act of kindness helps Loon Lake residents

A load of donated wood will help keep full-time reisdents warm.

Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

Traveller’s Club Playdown saw 13 teams competing, with Kamloops clubs coming out on top.

Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared

As flooding increases, homeowners need to take steps to mitigate damage.

Local News Briefs: Prescribed burns taking place near Lytton

Plus a freeze on FortisBC rates, a new scam doing the rounds, and more.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

The man is believed to be from Victoria and police are now involved

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Most Read