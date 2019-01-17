Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Olympic medallist snowboarder Max Parrot has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer.

He will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season. The 24-year-old from Bromont, Que., was diagnosed Dec. 21 after undergoing a biopsy 10 days earlier.

Parrot said he underwent his first of 12 chemotherapy sessions last week.

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It is a cancer of part of a person’s immune system and is most often seen in people aged 20 to 40.

The Canadian Press

