On water, wheels, and feet; Triathletes come to Kelowna for annual Cherry Blossom race

The annual Cherry Blossom Triathlon was held in Kelowna May 7, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)The annual Cherry Blossom Triathlon was held in Kelowna May 7, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kimberly Brunet running to the finish line with her son at the 2023 Cherry Blossom Triathlon in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Kimberly Brunet running to the finish line with her son at the 2023 Cherry Blossom Triathlon in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

More than 200 of athletes gathered in Kelowna the morning of May 7 for the Cherry Blossom Triathlon.

Kimberly Brunet of Kelowna said this was her first triathlon since 2015.

“It’s a great local event and I’m happy to support it.”

It was her first time running, swimming, and cycling in the Cherry Blossom race hosted at the H2O Centre.

“There was lots of people out cheering and supporting the athletes.”

While being cheered to the finish line Brunet was joined by her son for the final few metres.

“I’m happy to be able to include him and set a good example for his life of leading an active lifestyle.”

Brunet finished the race with a time of 1:43:16 and placed 13 out of 20 in her division.

The top female of the event was Karla Sevens, finishing with a time of 1:14:46.

The top male racer was Carson McComb coming in with a time of 1:03:29.

Results of the race can be found at startlinetiming.com.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
