San Jose Sharks centre Tomas Hertl (48) looks to pass while defended by Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Pettersson nets OT winner for 2nd straight game as Canucks edge San Jose Sharks 6-5

Elias Pettersson scored on a breakaway at 4:25 of overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win over the host San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Dakota Joshua scored twice for the Canucks and Nils Hoglander, Ilya Mikheyev, and Andrei Kuzmenko added goals. Spencer Martin made 34 saves.

Nick Bonino scored his 150th career goal 18 seconds into the game for San Jose. Timo Meier, Logan Couture, Jonah Gadjovich, and Kevin Lebanc also scored for the Sharks. Eetu Makiniemi made his NHL debut and had seven saves in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen, who started and made 15 saves before being pulled after the second period.

Lebanc scored his sixth goal of the season at 11:28 of the third period to give the Sharks a 5-4 lead. Kuzmenko scored his 13th of the season on the power play just over five minutes later to tie the game and set up overtime.

UP NEXT:

Canucks: Host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Sharks: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Max Miller, The Associated Press

