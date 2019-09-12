PHOTOS: 4,200 senior athletes kick off the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna

The 2019 55+ BC Games kicked off in Kelowna on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Ashley Wadhwani - Black Press Media)
“Let the games begin,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran in front of over 4,200 athletes at Prospera Place on Wednesday night for the opening ceremonies to the 2019 55+ BC Games.

Twelve teams representing various regions across B.C. paraded into the stands of the arena, but the biggest applause was saved for the nearly 1,000 athletes representing the Okanagan-Similkameen, also known as Zone 5.

The 30-sport event is the biggest games in the over 40-year history of the annual competition and is also the largest sporting event to ever be held in Kelowna.

“We understand the power of these games,” said Basran.

ALSO READ: Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games to be biggest in history: president

“They represent an important part of the city’s wider initiative to encourage increased physical activity and community engagement for all ages.”

Tuesday night marked the arrival of the athletes and the games are set to go until Sept. 14.

