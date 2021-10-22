Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford hot dog king Skully White are the guests on episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford hot dog king Skully White are the guests on episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull, hot dog king Skully White interviewed

Episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast features Canucks head coach and local hot dog hero

Just hours before the Abbotsford Canucks drop the puck inside the Abbotsford Centre, the Abbotsford Farm Podcast has released episode two.

The second edition of the show welcomes Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford’s hot dog king Skully White.

Cull discusses the team’s road trip and first three games and talks about how he feels his team is performing early into the American Hockey League schedule. White, who it was recently announced will be selling his popular hot dogs inside Abbotsford Centre, speaks with Abbotsford News reporter Vikki Hopes shortly after the news became official.

Hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also get into a debate about whether or not ketchup should go on hot dogs.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher, Podbean and is awaiting approval on Spotify.

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is also on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

RELATED: Local Abbotsford Canucks podcast launches first episode

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks roll into Chicago and thump winless Blackhawks 4-1

Just Posted

File
TNRD considers vaccine mandate for staff, volunteers

B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure Rob Fleming, right, toured the Cariboo recently to see areas impacted by flooding and freshet. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
‘It will be in the 100s of millions of dollars’ to fix Cariboo roads:’ Transportation Minister

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases, half of which are in Interior Health

Proposed plan for a commercial cardlock in Cache Creek on the Trans-Canada Highway at Old Cariboo Highway near the Starhouse Restaurant. (Photo credit: Village of Cache Creek)
Cache Creek defers decision on commercial cardlock facility