Paul McCallum hoists the Grey Cup as a member of the BC Lions in 2011. (File photo)

PODCAST: B.C. product Paul McCallum boots his way into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

MOJ on Sports: 23 seasons in the CFL, including 11 seasons with the BC Lions

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with field goal kicker, Paul McCallum.

Nicknamed ‘Clutch’, McCallum is the Lions all-time leader with a field goal percentage of 85.9 and is second to Lui Passaglia in total points (1,506), successful field goals (348), punting yards (37,912) and kickoff yards (28,700). He earned CFL All-Star selections in 2010 and 2011.

McCallum was also named Most Valuable Canadian of the 94th Grey Cup.

In the championship season of 2011, McCallum set a new CFL record with 30 consecutive field goals made, beating Dave Ridgway’s old mark of 28, and kicked three field goals in the 34-23 Grey Cup win over Winnipeg at BC Place.

Prior to his pro football career, McCallum went to school at Queen Elizabeth Secondary in the 1980s and played for the Surrey Rams junior team.

