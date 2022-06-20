Kirk McLean. (BC Sports Hall of Fame Photo)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich talks with Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

MOJ ON SPORTS: Former Vancouver backstop discusses his storied NHL career

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

NHL legend Kirk McLean and Bob Marjanovich, ‘The Moj’, talk about Kirk’s early days, getting his start in hockey and his great career in the National Hockey League, from being traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the New Jersey Devils to the 1994 Stanley Cup run.

McLean currently works for the Canucks as an ambassador and is a board member of the Canuck Alumni Foundation. He is best known for his 10 seasons with the Canucks, during which time he was a finalist for two Vezina Trophies and was between the pipes for the Stanley Cup finals against the New York Rangers in 1994.

LISTEN: Brent Johnson –Former BC Lion Defensive Lineman

LISTEN: Glen Suitor – Broadcaster and former Saskatchewan Roughrider

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Media industryNHLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Avalanche rout Tampa 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final

Just Posted

Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen in April from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. The truck has since been returned but the tools critical for saving lives are still missing. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue chief makes plea for return of stolen life-saving tools

Some of the Huleme Rams Drummers from Desert Sands Community School in Ashcroft, with instructor Violet Cowley at far left. A video of the group performing the Secwepemc Welcome Song will be part of the Drum Across North & South America event on June 21. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Drummers from Desert Sands School make international appearance