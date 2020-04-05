QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, skates with the puck against Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72), of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Hockey is the definitive Canadian winter sport, and spring is normally the time for playoffs and the quest for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup.

This year, however, the NHL season came to an abrupt end as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and the playoffs and the Stanley Cup series have been cancelled.

READ ALSO: NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

If you’re a hockey fan, longing for the return of on-ice action, we hope this 20-question hockey quiz will help provide some relief.

And if you’re not up on hockey knowledge, give a call to a hockey fan you know and take this quiz together.





If you want some more quizzes, try some of the following.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyNHL