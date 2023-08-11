Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujuri attends a news conference in Toronto, Friday, April 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Raptors announce training camp to be held in Vancouver area

Toronto hosting training camp in B.C. for the 8th time, this time in Burnaby

The Toronto Raptors are returning to British Columbia for training camp.

The NBA club announced Friday that it will open camp for the 2023-24 season on Oct. 3 at Christine Sinclair Community Centre in Burnaby.

The team will hold practices through Oct. 7, including an open practice Oct. 6 at Simon Fraser University’s West Gym on its Burnaby campus.

Toronto previously announced it will open its pre-season schedule with a game against Sacramento Oct. 8 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

It will mark the eighth time the Raptors have held their camp in B.C., and the sixth in the Vancouver area.

The Raptors held training camp for the 2022-23 season in Victoria.

READ ALSO: Toronto Raptors return to B.C. for 2022-23 NBA training camp

