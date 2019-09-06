Sagging B.C. Lions fall to 1-10 after 21-16 loss to Montreal

BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly is sacked by Montreal Alouettes defensive tackle Woody Baron during first quarter CFL football action in Montreal on Friday, September 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. rushed for two touchdowns as the Montreal Alouettes beat the last-place B.C. Lions 21-16 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to three games.

Adams also went 18 for 25 for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Alouettes (6-4), who snapped a seven-game losing skid versus B.C.

Fully recovered from a heel injury, running back William Stanback added 78 yards on the ground.

Mike Reilly completed 20-of-29 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown as the Lions (1-10) lost their seventh straight game. Kicker Sergio Castillo added three field goals for the visitors, who equalled their worst start to a season since 1969.

It is the fourth time this season the Lions lost a game by five points or fewer.

After a scoreless defensive battle in the first quarter, the Alouettes jumped to a 14-0 lead through identical back-to-back rushing touchdowns by Adams in the second.

Adams capped off a 63-yard drive with a QB sneak from one yard out at 2:44. A 24-yard pass to wide receiver DeVier Posey followed by an 8-yard rush by Stanback brought the ball to the one-yard line.

Six minutes later, Adams had the Lions seeing double when he again punched the ball in from the one. A 25-yard pass interference penalty on Branden Dozier in the end zone set Adams up for his second QB sneak of the quarter.

With his 10th rushing touchdown, Adams set a new franchise record for most rushing TDs by a quarterback in a single season. He also leads the CFL in that category, surpassing Saskatchewan Roughriders running back William Powell.

The B.C. Lions cut the deficit to 14-7 on a lightning-fast 27-second scoring drive. Starting at Montreal’s 54-yard line, Reilly needed just three plays to find the end zone. The final play of the drive was a 40-yard pass to Bryan Burnham, who broke Greg Reid’s tackle before crossing the plane for his fourth touchdown of the year at 13:41.

The Lions put together a dominant 67-yard drive that lasted more than seven minutes near the end of the third quarter but they were forced to settle for a Castillo field goal.

Castillo made it 14-13 with another field goal at 2:04 of the fourth quarter but a 4-yard touchdown pass by Montreal’s Quan Bray — capping off a 75-yard drive — made it 21-13 with 7:17 remaining in the game.

Castillo converted a consolation 47-yard field goal with 2:56 on the clock.

It was the first game for new Lions offensive-line coach Kelly Bates. B.C.’s league-worst O-line allowed two sacks to Montreal, both by veteran John Bowman.

Notes: The Lions dropped to 1-3 versus East-Division teams. … Both teams were coming off a bye week. … Attendance at Percival Molson Stadium was 17,047.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

